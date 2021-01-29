Arkansas teams up with Walmart to begin giving out Covid-19 vaccine in the next few weeks

The state does not have a contract with Walgreens or CVS, which received more doses than needed with their federal contract to vaccinate long-term care facilities.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The state is working with Walmart to begin rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine to Arkansans within the next few weeks.

According to Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health, the state will be working with Walmart to be the large chain retail distributor of the vaccine in the state.

Dr. Dillaha said within the next few weeks the vaccine rollout process will begin at Walmart locations across the state of Arkansas.

The chain will receive doses directly from the federal government separate from what the health department allocates to health clinics and community pharmacies statewide.

She said at this time the state does not currently have a contract with Walgreens or CVS, but those chains received more doses than needed with their federal contract to vaccinate those long-term care facilities.

Starting Monday, those chains will begin giving their excess doses to people in the general public who are currently in the eligible phase to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Once that excess supply is finished they will be done giving vaccines in Arkansas unless something changes, according to Dr. Dillaha.