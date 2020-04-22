LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As of Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 2,276 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
On Tuesday, Gov. Hutchinson said the numbers of positive cases increased by 304 within the last 24 hours. Out of the 304 new positive cases, 262 cases are out of Cummins Prison.
Key facts to know:
- 2,276 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 29,713 total tests
- 27,437 negative test results
- 42 reported deaths
- 863 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Watch Wednesday's press conference here:
Wednesday, April 22
1:40 p.m.
Gov. Hutchinson said the state of Arkansas will be lifting restrictions on elective procedures effective Monday, April 27. He said Monday, May 4 is still the target date to lift some restrictions in the state.
The governor laid out a timeline of when decisions to open will be made leading up to May 4. This does not mean the decision will be yes, but a decision will be made on these dates:
- April 29 on restaurants
- April 30 on gyms
- May 1 on beauty salons/barber shops
- May 4 places of worship/large venues
Dr. Nate Smith provides breakdown of 2,276 positive cases:
- 1,371 active
- 13 from Cummins Unit
- 97 hospitalized
- 23 on ventilators
- 42 deaths (one was reclassified as Missouri resident)
- 262 healthcare workers
- 148 recovered healthcare workers
1:30 p.m.
During a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed 2,276 positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas. In the last 24 hours, there have been 49 new , COVID-19 cases, 13 of which are from the Cummins Prison.
He also said there are 97 hospitalizations, and the number of deaths decreased from 43 to 42, as a Missouri resident was counted yesterday .
Watch Tuesday's press conference here:
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Carroll County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Dallas County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Franklin County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Izard County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lafayette County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Lincoln County
- Logan County
- Lonoke County
- Madison County
- Miller County
- Mississippi County
- Monroe County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Ouachita County
- Perry County
- Phillips County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Prairie County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Scott County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Sharp County
- St. Francis County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
- Yell County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.
RELATED: Number of Narcan ‘saves’ triple during COVID-19 pandemic
RELATED: Arkansas nurse donates plasma, returns to work after recovering from COVID-19
RELATED: Some salon owners are against reopening by April 27, despite having no income