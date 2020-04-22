LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As of Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 2,276 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Tuesday, Gov. Hutchinson said the numbers of positive cases increased by 304 within the last 24 hours. Out of the 304 new positive cases, 262 cases are out of Cummins Prison.

Key facts to know:

2,276 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

29,713 total tests

27,437 negative test results

42 reported deaths

863 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year

Wednesday, April 22

1:40 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson said the state of Arkansas will be lifting restrictions on elective procedures effective Monday, April 27. He said Monday, May 4 is still the target date to lift some restrictions in the state.

The governor laid out a timeline of when decisions to open will be made leading up to May 4. This does not mean the decision will be yes, but a decision will be made on these dates:

April 29 on restaurants

April 30 on gyms

May 1 on beauty salons/barber shops

May 4 places of worship/large venues

Dr. Nate Smith provides breakdown of 2,276 positive cases:

1,371 active

13 from Cummins Unit

97 hospitalized

23 on ventilators

42 deaths (one was reclassified as Missouri resident)

262 healthcare workers 148 recovered healthcare workers



1:30 p.m.

During a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed 2,276 positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas. In the last 24 hours, there have been 49 new , COVID-19 cases, 13 of which are from the Cummins Prison.

He also said there are 97 hospitalizations, and the number of deaths decreased from 43 to 42, as a Missouri resident was counted yesterday .

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Carroll County

Chicot County

Clark County

Clay County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Dallas County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Franklin County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Izard County

Jackson County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lafayette County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Lonoke County

Madison County

Miller County

Mississippi County

Monroe County

Nevada County

Newton County

Ouachita County

Perry County

Phillips County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Prairie County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Scott County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Sharp County

St. Francis County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

Yell County

We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.

