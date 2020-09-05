LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of Saturday, May 9, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a total of 3,984 positive cases.

On Wednesday, April 29, 2,520 COVID-19 tests were performed in Arkansas, with a 1.5% positivity rate. This is the highest number of tests run in one day in the state since March 11.

As the state remains in Phase One, several businesses have been allowed to reopen. Barbershops, salons, and gyms are among those. On May 8, the governor announced that public pools, splash pads, water parks, and swim beaches would be allowed to open on May 22.

Key facts to know:

3,984 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

691 active cases

65,528 total tests

61,781 negative test results

88 reported deaths

64 currently hospitalized

2,968 recoveries

Saturday, May 9

1:30 p.m.

Governor Asa Hutchinson confirms there are 237 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, bringing the total to 3,984.

