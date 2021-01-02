Arkansas sees decrease in COVID hospitalizations, nearing 5,000 total deaths

Since the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Arkansas, there have been a total of 310,513 doses given to eligible Arkansans as hospitalizations continue to decrease.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last week, Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas is making progress with vaccine distribution every day. According to the New York Times, Arkansas is ranked #10 in percent of the population vaccinated.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, state epidemiologist said Arkansas has both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

"We want to emphasize they are safe, and they work," she said.

In January, over 400,000 Arkansans were tested for COVID-19. That is equivalent to over 10% of Arkansas's population.

Key facts to know:

236,540 confirmed cases

59,954 probable cases

11,806 active confirmed cases

4,859 active probable cases

3,937 confirmed deaths

958 probable deaths

889 hospitalizations

146 on ventilators

220,771 confirmed recoveries

54,133 probable recoveries

Monday, February 1

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there was an increase of 1,226 new COVID-19 cases throughout the state and 27 new deaths from the virus.

"We are seeing the effects of our combined efforts of vaccine distribution, mask wearing, and social distancing. Some positive trends have started to emerge, but we cannot use this as a reason to relax in following the guidelines,” Gov. Hutchinson said Monday.

So far, Arkansas has given out a total 310,513 vaccine doses to eligible people. That accounts for nearly 60% of the allocated amount given to the state.

Arkansas is currently in the first part of Phase 1B. That means people 70 or older and education workers are now eligible to received the vaccination.