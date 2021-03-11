Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 in Arkansas

Arkansans age 5 or older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the state has several locations offering the shot.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All people ages 5 or older are now eligible to receive the vaccine, according to the CDC.

Pfizer has already shipped millions of their kid vaccine doses across the United States and thousands of them are already stockpiled in Arkansas.

The Pfizer vaccine was cleared Thursday after CDC approved it for kids ages five to 11.

Below you will find a map of COVID-19 vaccination locations available for 5-11 year olds:

The state is already stocked with 110,000 doses of the kid-sized vaccine, which is enough for a first dose for 40% of every eligible child aged five to 11.

The Department of Health recommends parents make an appointment for their kids at one of the local health units, as soon as the CDC adopts Tuesday's recommendation.