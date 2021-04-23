Little Rock focuses vaccination efforts on underserved communities

Free vaccinations were given out in Southwest Little Rock, hoping to target under-resourced communities.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's been a few months since Arkansas began disrtibuting the COVID-19 vaccine. Thousands of people have been vaccinated with the help of workers and volunteers at clinics.

Claire Liebong has worked countless clinics, but it's a job that brings hope to those that come to get the shot.

"You know, they've made it through the pandemic and they're getting something that's really helping," Liebong said. "It's an amazing thing to do."

We've seen numerous vaccine clinics throughout Arkansas now. Friday afternoon, yet another was held at Southwest Little Rock High School.

Little Rock City Director Joan Adcock mentioned that she received comments from people stating that vaccinations weren't available in their area.

Some clinics are seeing the number of people coming to get vaccinated decline as time passes on. She said there is a reason for that.

"The people who wake up one morning and say, 'Yes, this is a good idea. I'm gonna go get it.' That's over with," Director Adcock said.

After seeing the low vaccination attendance in Southwest Little Rock, Director Adcock decided to bring the clinics to the area. This was an effort to help distribute vaccinations in the Latinx community and the surrounding neighborhoods of Alexander and Shannon Hills.

"We've got to talk to someone," Adcock said. "Talk to a neighbor, talk to a friend and encourage them."