Local Health Units to offer Moderna COVID-19 vaccines statewide

Beginning next week, the Arkansas Department of Health will begin offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at local Health Units across the state.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone age 18 or older. The vaccine is given in two doses, one month apart.

People will be scheduled for an appointment to return for the second dose when they receive the first dose.Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment may call the health unit closest to them or the statewide vaccine call-line at 1-800-985-6030.

After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Health units are in every county in the state.

There is no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine. People should bring their insurance cards to the health unit. If they do not have insurance, the vaccine will still be available at no charge.