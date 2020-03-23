CONWAY, Arkansas — According to a statement by University of Central Arkansas President Houston Davis, administration was notified that a UCA employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee’s last time on campus was Monday, March 16, after which the employee was telecommuting, as advised in their March 16 communication to faculty and staff.

Following Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) guidelines, university officials have carefully investigated all possible contacts and have already notified all those individuals on campus with whom the employee is known to have come in close contact. All of those individuals are entering the mandated self-quarantine period.

The schools are following the guidance of the CDC and the ADH in responding to the situation. ADH protocol requires that state health officials identify and notify anyone that the employee has had close contact with outside of the work environment.

University officials are also following the CDC’s protocol for sanitizing those buildings and areas in which the individual had worked.

As of today, March 22, and until further notice, any remaining campus dining services will be to-go only. Other campus services may also have more restricted hours this week and for the remainder of the semester.

