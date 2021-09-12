What the approval of Pfizer booster shot means for 16 and-17-year-olds in Arkansas

Following the FDA and CDC's approval, 4,000,000 more Americans are now eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Following the FDA and CDC's approval, 4,000,000 more Americans are now eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

Thursday afternoon, Pfizer boosters for 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds were cleared to receive the shot.

The news comes amid warnings that the omicron variant may cause increased infections in people whose immunity levels are decreasing over time.

"My message is really very straightforward and simple, if you got vaccinated 6-months ago, get your booster right away," said President Joe Biden during a presser.

Vaccinations are proving to be the best line of defense as we continue the fight against COVID-19, especially with the omicron variant spreading.

"It's the best thing you can do right now," said Dr. Joel Tumlinson, Arkansas Physician in Outbreak Response.

Omicron has not been detected in Arkansas yet, but local pharmacists are seeing more people coming in to get vaccinated.

Kavanaugh Pharmacy has more than 100 people schedule to get vaccinated this weekend. Owner Anne Pace said they will start accepting appointments immediately for 16 and 17-year-olds who wish to get the booster.

"I think a lot of people are thinking twice now that maybe I do need to get a booster," said Pace.

If you're thinking about getting the Pfizer booster, here are some details:

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one on the market fully approved by the FDA.

Boosters are available to anyone aged 16 and up.

You only need the booster if it's been 6 months from your last shot.