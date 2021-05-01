White Hall School District offers free rapid COVID-19 testing for students, staff

Superintendent Doug Dorris says rapid testing can ensure educational teaching and learning is not missed due to quarantine.

WHITE HALL, Ark. — White Hall School District started offering free rapid COVID-19 screening for students and staff Tuesday in their administrative office parking lot. Possible symptoms must be present in order to receive testing.

Superintendent Doug Dorris said the district received a letter from the state department asking if they'd be interested in a grant for the tests.

Once approved, Dorris said the opportunity helps ensure less days are missed for those who test negative.

“If they want to try to get back in and they were quarantined, they can get back in to school quicker that way," Dorris said. "You can get tests on day five and come back to school on day eight if you’re negative.”

Kelly Andrews is the head supervising nurse for the district.

She'll be conducting all tests.

All students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for testing.

“It’s the same type of rapid test that you can receive at Medic Express or a lot of doctors offices and the health department," said Andrews. "I have a hotline number they call to make an appointment. They come and park [outside] and they call the phone again to let me know they’re out here.”

You can reach the hotline by calling (870) 835-3869.

Testing times will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.