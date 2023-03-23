DEA issues warning of dangerous drug mixing threat

Officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration say they've seen an increase in people mixing Fentanyl with Xylazine— now they've issued a public safety warning.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a warning to the public about a widespread threat of Fentanyl mixed with Xylazine.

The pharmaceutical drug, Xylazine is commonly used for sedation, anesthesia, muscle relaxation, and analgesia in animals such as horses, cattle, and other non-human mammals.

Jarad Harper with the DEA office in Arkansas said the use of this drug has increased across the country.

"Just at two milligrams of Fentanyl is lethal and now adding the Xylazine to the equation just makes it that much more deadly," Harper explained.

He's alarmed that people have been using this animal tranquilizer at a increasing rate.

In the seven DEA labs across the country, in 2022, Harper said that about 23% of Fentanyl powder and 7% of Fentanyl pills seized across the country contained Xylazine.

"It's not if or when, we know it's here in the state of Arkansas," Harper said.

He also said that Arkansas has already seen "multiple cases."

They're able to detect the substance in people through testing, like toxicology screenings.

"When we do some of these overdose deaths that we investigate, we can request special testing," Harper described.

Not only is he alerting those who abuse a substance to be mindful but he's also urging parents to look out too because this drug can be bought online for cheap.

"That technology that they carry with them every day can give them access to purchasing things online nefariously like Xylazin," Harper said. "Be vigilant especially with your children know what they're looking at, know the websites that they're accessing."

What has been even more alarming is that, since Xylazine is not an opioid, neither Narcan nor Naloxone can reverse an overdose.

Though, if the sedative were to be mixed with an opioid, Narcan or Naloxone do respond to any opioid.

"Narcan or Naloxone because it still will reverse the fentanyl even though there may be xylazine," Harper described.

You can learn more here about the DEA's public safety warning by clicking here.