LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), flu vaccinations will be available at the Arkansas State Fair Grounds Hall of Industry Building form 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 26.

The vaccination will be free.

The ADH said you should bring your insurance card to the flu vaccine clinic, but if you don't have insurance or the insurance doesn't cover flu shots, the vaccine will still be available at no charge.

This clinic is part of the ADH’s yearly mass flu vaccine clinic effort, which involves mass vaccine clinics in every county.

Annual flu vaccination is recommended for most adults and children six months and older. The flu virus changes from year-to-year; this year’s vaccine protects against flu viruses that are expected to cause the most illness this flu season.

The ADH says the flu vaccine is safe and does not cause the flu.

To find more information about clinics in other counties, click here.

Clinics began last week and continue through the beginning of November.

