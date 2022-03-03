'Healing Together' project inspires hope for future at UAMS

The Healing Together project started in the College of Nursing and was inspired by a Crystal Bridges exhibit.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The last few years have been tough, right? From the pandemic to social, political, and racial unrest — there's been a lot of suffering and loss.

This display at UAMS is inspiring hope for the future.

The "Healing Together" project started in the College of Nursing and was inspired by an exhibit at Crystal Bridges.

It asked participants to identify hurts and desires, needing release and healing, write them down and wrap the message in a healing pouch.

The display allows people to pray over those messages.

"There was so much silent suffering going on with grief and loss and pain during COVID that we needed something to unify us in a beautiful way, in a very personal way," Dr. Pam Degravelles said. "To go bring us further along the journey of healing."