Pregnant women among those who are vaccine hesitant

Getting the shot in the arms of those who are expecting is more important than ever before, as healthcare professionals describe pregnant women as being higher risk.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Vaccine hesitancy is something that is happening everywhere.

One group of people that health experts are now concerned about are pregnant women.

For months, experts on women's health have been pushing for pregnant patients to get vaccinated.

For soon-to-be moms like Kiara Smith, that decision isn't an easy one.

"I feel like it could possibly harm my baby. My doctor told me that he recommends that I get it because it's safe for me and my son," Smith said.

She said getting vaccinated is something she has considered, but will not be getting one right now.

"I want to wait until after I have my child and I might go ahead and get the vaccine shot myself," Smith said.

She is not alone.

Tens of thousands of Americans are hesitant to get the shot.

It is a scary trend for doctors like Nirvana Manning who works at UAMS. She said pregnant women that contract COVID-19 can have a more complicated pregnancy course.

"There is an increased risk of respiratory problems. There is an increased risk of intubation. There is an increase risk of ICU stay," Manning said.

Since COVID targets the respiratory system, the reality is that when pregnant women fail to get enough oxygen, the unborn child is likely not getting any either.

That creates a scary situation for healthcare professionals and in some cases, could create the need for an earlier than expected birth.

"In many of those severe cases, we've had to deliver the baby prematurely in order to resuscitate the mother as fully as we need to," Manning said.

On Wednesday, the CDC strengthened its recommendation for pregnant women to get vaccinated.

Dr. Manning said in the end, it is ultimately left up to the mom to make the decision.

However, having that discussion with patients puts some minds at ease.

"I think there are some that just want to truly hear the data and they want to hear it from their healthcare professional and they just want to be reassured that it's safe," Manning said.

Smith said once her son is born, she will consider getting the vaccine.