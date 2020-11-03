LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to a release from Pulaski Academy, the campus will be closed for the rest of the week to clean and disinfect the campus.

One of the student's parents, who is a physician, self-reported Wednesday that she had come into contact with the patient in Pine Bluff who tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.

The second grade student was picked up from school Wednesday afternoon and the family is entering self-quarantine for the next 14 days. No one in the family has been tested for the coronavirus.

The campus is closing as a precaution and to thoroughly sanitize the campus.

