9/11 events happening this weekend in central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As we remember the September 11 attacks 20 years later, central Arkansas organizations will host events this weekend to honor the victims.

3rd annual Little Rock 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

The morning begins at 8 a.m. with a solemn memorial ceremony to remember the fallen. Climbers will then be escorted into the building by pipes and drums as they begin their climb. Participants will climb 110 floors to symbolize the height of the twin towers.

Arkansas 9/11 Ceremony

Arkansas' commemoration of Patriots Day begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, on the steps of the Arkansas Capitol building at 500 Woodlane Avenue, Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to speak at this observation of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The ceremony is open to the public and will be broadcast via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/ADVAVets/, under Events.

PINE BLUFF MOMENT OF SILENCE

In memory of the fallen Pine Bluff will commemorate that day with a ceremony held on the anniversary. The public is welcome to join by stopping at your local Fire Station. The ceremony is as follows:

8:58 a.m.

• All available fire department personnel assemble at attention in front of the station flag pole (or a central location in front of the building)

• Company officer or chaplain, if present, may choose to make brief remarks

• Lowered flag according to local, state or national proclamation

• Community involvement is optional

• When assembled, maintain silence

8:59 a.m. – Time of the South Tower Collapse

• Sirens sounded for one (1) minute

9 a.m. – One Minute of Complete Silence Dismissed

9/11 Heroes 5k Ruck

The 9/11 Heroes Run 5k welcomes runners, ruckers, and walkers of all levels and of all ages to the Conway Regional Health & Fitness Center. This is an annual event which takes place on or near September 11th. It is the perfect opportunity for families and individuals in your community to honor local veterans, their families, and first responders.

Village Patriot Day

At 2:00 pm, there will be a 90-minute program at The Woodlands Auditorium dedicated to those lost 20 years ago. The program will contain uplifting music from local performers, video presentations, including a video provided by the Hot Springs Community band, and student artwork from Jessieville School District.

This is a free event, but it requires a ticket from www.HSVTicketsales.com. On-site donations will be accepted, and all proceeds will go to the three sites: Pentagon Memorial, Flight 93 Memorial, and 9/11 Museum in NYC.