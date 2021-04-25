Hundreds gather at State Capitol to rally against potential voter suppression

Many gathered on Sunday to rally against voting bills in legislation that they say could lead to voter suppression.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Hundreds gathered at the state capitol on Sunday to rally against voting bills in legislation that they say would lead to voter suppression in the future.

Pulaski County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth gave a call to action for people.

"Our voting rights need to be protected," Hollingsworth said.

"Again, it means nothing if we don't stand up for it. Call your U.S. Senators. Call your U.S. representatives."

Demonstrators gathered on the steps of the state capitol and held signs, each one displaying different bill numbers.

Both lawmakers and faith leaders were in attendance. Senator Joyce Elliot gave a powerful speech and urged those in attendance to take a stand.

"So I want you to know, the legislators who are fighting for you have done everything we can do," Elliot said.

"We've gave a platform to say how can we come together, and everybody said no," she continued.

She emphasized the importance of voting and urged action beyond Sunday's protest, highlighting the impact that comes with deciding who will be the state's leaders.

"I don't care how hard it is," Elliot said.

"I'm asking you, don't come to the capitol today and just make noise."

Aside from lawmakers and politicians, Rev. Phillip Pointer with St. Mark Baptist Church also addressed the crowd and stated what he believed would be morally correct.

"If you sincerely care for the cause of justice and equity, repeal this law," Pointer said.