NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's hard to believe Christmas is only three days away. For some people, gifts are already bought, wrapped and ready to be opened.

Others, however, spent their Sunday still scrambling for those last minute odds and ends.

Kowana Powell was one of those many shoppers, picking up gifts with her daughter Kamina.

"We are out here doing some last minute shopping. We stopped by while we left the little one at home with Dad," she said.

Sydney Scott works at Buckle in McCain Mall and she said as the countdown to Christmas gets shorter and shorter, the holiday rush gets bigger and bigger.

"It's normally very hectic," she said.

On Sunday the procrastinators of the world came together to tie up all the loose ends of their holiday shopping.

"I like to plan ahead, but you know, those last minute gifts you sometimes have to wait because things fall through," Powell said.

For store managers like Joseph Pesina, he said planning is key for these busy shopping days.

"I would say be over-staffed, just because you're gonna have accidents happen, family emergencies, things you can't predict— so you definitely have to be over-staffed," he said.

Pesina said normally they would have about seven people working, but on Sunday there were about 28 employees flooding in and out of the store.

"It's extremely exciting just because you get to help out that many customers and they're just so thankful for everything that you're doing," he said.

Pesina said it was a consistent flow all day while workers, like Jadyn Terkins, said it's one of the most exciting days out of the year.

"It's a lot more fun when it's busy because you are running around trying to get everything done," she said.

Terkins said the extra bodies do bring in one small downfall though.

"It gets so hot in here and is so crowded. I am, like, sweating the whole day," she said.

Pesina said this time of year always brings unpredictableness.

"We just ran out of change like 30 minutes ago and we still have a long ways to go, so we are still trying to figure out what we are going to do," he said.

The holiday shopping has shoppers, like Powell, getting ready for the new year.

"Looking forward to 2020!" she said.

If you're still wanting to get those last minute gifts, McCain Mall is open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Christmas Eve it opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m.

