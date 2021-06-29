Police: Arkansas mom of 6-year-old who drowned had meth in her system

A 6-year-old boy, who was reported missing Tuesday morning, was found dead after he was seen on a neighbor's surveillance video walking towards the water.

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — A 6-year-old boy was found dead Tuesday afternoon in Garland County after being report missing in the morning.

According to the Garland County Sheriff's Office, someone called around 11 a.m. to report the boy missing.

Officials responded to the area he was reported missing to begin a search.

The child was spotted on a neighbor's video surveillance walking towards the water near Akers Road in Hot Springs. Someone with the Lake Hamilton Fire Department then found the boy unresponsive in the water and started CPR.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation interview, 25-year-old Sarah Breshears, identified as the mother of the child, said she woke up and could not find her son. She said she also has two 7-year-olds at home and was at home with all of them that morning.

Breshears consented to a drug screen and tested positive for methamphetamine.