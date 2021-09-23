Ammonia leak in Hampton, authorities issue emergency alert

Authorities advise people in the area to have shelter in place, power off their air conditioning, and to avoid using outside air until further notice.

ARKANSAS, USA — According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, authorities noticed an ammonia leak on the east side Hampton.

The leak reportedly occurred after a backhoe ruptured an anhydrous ammonia gas line.

According to reports, authorities have contained the leak but the ammonia has already spread into the air.

Evacuations occurred for some people in the area and they will not return their respective for the remainder of the night.

There's currently no timetable on when the issue will be resolved.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the leak will result in detours and the following roads will be closed: Highway 278 from Bradley 9 Road in Banks to 12th Street in Harrell.