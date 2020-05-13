LITTLE ROCK, Ark — State officials are suing a roofing company they say took people's money without doing the work, or in some cases, did only partial work -- leaving people in worse shape than before.

"People paid up to $30,000 in advance for the work and it was never completed," said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. "So, you can imagine paying $28,000, having them come out, take off all your shingles on your roof, and then leaving you not only without a roof on your head, but leaving you without $30,000."

The company, "Greenhagen Exteriors," now faces a court case.

Rutledge says her office is trying to get back the money that five Arkansans lost after doing business with them.

If you want to report fraud, you can give the Attorney General's office a call.

