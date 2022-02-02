Arkansas officials concerned winter storm could result in power outages

Electric companies across the state are getting ready for the winter weather and lining up hundreds of crews ahead of the storm.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last February, Arkansas was hit with a record-breaking snow storm. Surprisingly, there were few power outages, but this year could be different.

There's a winter storm that's expected to have ice and freezing rain which could damage power lines.

"It would amaze you the amount of extra weight that could create on those power lines, and it simply makes them fall and snap," said Rob Roedel with Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas.

Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and First Electric Cooperative are two companies that are getting ready for the weather.

"We have everything we need in case we have to respond to an event," said Tonya Sexton with First Electric Cooperative.

Throughout the country, there are 900 electric cooperatives and they can provide mutual aid to any state needing help.

Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas said new technology can help pinpoint where the ice will impact Arkansans most and can help them respond quickly.

"We can tell within a 5-mile radius within hours where it's going to hit," said Roedel.

But, these electric companies don't just prepare days before a storm, this is just a part of their normal routine.

"It's what we do everyday. One day we could have a tornado, the next week we could have an ice storm. We're in Arkansas," said Roedel.

Year-round companies do line maintenance, structure inspections, and clear vegetation to keep power grids as secure as possible.