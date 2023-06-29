Arkansas highway police officer shot in the foot at gas station

Officials say the highway officer was shot in the foot at a gas station in Lehi on Thursday. It is not clear how he was shot.

LEHI, Ark. — Officials say an Arkansas Highway Police officer was shot at a gas station in Crittenden County on Thursday.

The officer was shot in the foot at a gas station in Lehi, a spokesperson with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Lehi is around six miles west of West Memphis.

The officer is recovering at a nearby hospital.

It is not immediately clear at this time who shot the officer in the foot.

Officials have not said if anyone else was injured during the shooting.