Arkansas highway police officer shot in the foot at gas station

LEHI, Ark. — Officials say an Arkansas Highway Police officer was shot at a gas station in Crittenden County on Thursday.
The officer was shot in the foot at a gas station in Lehi, a spokesperson with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
Lehi is around six miles west of West Memphis.
The officer is recovering at a nearby hospital.
It is not immediately clear at this time who shot the officer in the foot.
Officials have not said if anyone else was injured during the shooting.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.