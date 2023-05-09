Arkansas libraries celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month with special events

The Rock, Paper, Run 5K & Cool Down party will take place Saturday, Sept. 9 with live music, food trucks, storytimes, and of course— library card registration!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas and North Little Rock library systems have partnered to create a fun new event to celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month.

The Rock, Paper, Run 5K and Cool Down party will take place on Saturday, September 9, and will feature live music, food trucks, storytimes, tool and technology demonstrations, and of course— library card registration!

The 5K will begin at 9:15 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. line-up time, and the Cool Down party will occur from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The race will start at the William F. Laman Public Library located at 2801 Orange Street in North Little Rock, and end at the Main Library on 100 Rock Street in Little Rock, where the Cool Down party will take place.

This celebration marks the first time the two Arkansas library systems have engaged in this level of partnership.

Library Card Sign-Up Month has taken place every September since 1987, and each year since libraries across the nation have joined forces to encourage people to sign up for a library card.