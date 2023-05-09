ARDOT responds to Interstate 30 construction delays

Anyone who drives through Saline County knows how rough it can be due to heavy construction, but there’s a way to get reimbursed if your car has been impacted.

BENTON, Ark. — Construction along Interstate 30 near Benton continues to cause problems for drivers.

And those problems can be pretty pricey.

However, if your car has been impacted while in a construction zone, there's a way to get reimbursed, but it can be tricky.

Two tow truck companies said calls keep coming to the same stretch of Interstate 30.

The average number of reported accidents on that stretch more than doubled from 2019-2022 compared to the year before construction began.

Kiara Hollins had two tires blow after driving over metal plates on the interstate near Benton.

"I had to pay for everything out of pocket," Hollins said. "I had to get two new tires, two new rims, my bumper. I had to get a new one in a wheel alignment. It cost me about $780."

Hollins said she keeps the damaged tires as evidence to help fight for her reimbursement.

"I like to keep it because I didn't want them to say I was lying," Hollins said. "There's no way that I can do this."

She drives her car for Amazon and Instacart deliveries, and the damage means she's paying for repair and making less money.

"It's to the point where I don't want to go out there," Hollins said. "My work is for my safety... I'll turn it down. I refuse to badge and go home without pay."

Hollins contacted the State Claims Commission and Department of Transportation for help, but said the process was confusing.

"I tried calling them, multiple numbers," Hollins said. "I kept getting transferred to other people. I don't even know their name because they weren't telling me their name."

We took the concerns to Dave Parker with ARDOT and asked — what people should do if their car was damaged?

"They should first try to reach out to the contractor," Parker said. "If they're unable to reach the contractor for whatever reason, they certainly can reach out to ARDOT."

After not hearing back from the project's contractor, we went to the Johnson Brothers offices in Benton, who declined to talk on camera but said drivers with damage should talk to ARDOT.

However, ARDOT said, if proven, the responsibility for damages within a construction zone falls on the contractor.

"Ask us, you know, 'hey, we need legal,' and we'll direct you into that," Parker said. "Maybe they can help at least navigate the process a little bit."

According to ARDOT, the construction on Interstate 30 is expected to finish in late 2024, overdue by many years.

"They are being fined a total of $77,700 per day for every day that they're late on that project," Parker said. "I can't speak for the contractor, but they're doing what they need to do, and we're doing what we need to do."

While drivers like Hollins are left to figure out what's next.

"It's gonna get to the point where I have to take off work," Hollins said. "Go up there to see what's going on."

Drivers can contact ARDOT at 501-569-2000.

Additionally, a phone number connected to a company that works with Johnson Brothers is 813-685-5101, and their address, as shown on Google Maps, is 15522 I-30 Benton, AR 72019.

Consumer protection complaints can also be filed with the Attorney General's Office. Their phone numbers are 501-682-2007 or 800-482-8982.