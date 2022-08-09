Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales last month

Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.3 million in July at the state's 38 dispensaries.

The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 308 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.

Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood was the first largest at 392 pounds. The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 88,893 active patient cards.

“Medical marijuana purchases increased by more than $1 million from June to July,” said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

“An average of $751,720 was spent daily on medical marijuana purchases in July. Since January 1, 2022, patients have spent a total of $157.9 million to obtain 27,782 pounds from the state’s 38 dispensaries.”

The state released a list of medical marijuana sold by the pound by each dispensary in July:

Suite 443 (Hot Springs, opened May 10, 2019) sold 281.08 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Hot Springs, opened May 10, 2019) sold 281.08 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs, opened May 12, 2019) sold 217.77 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Hot Springs, opened May 12, 2019) sold 217.77 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton, opened June 20, 2019) sold 66.92 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Clinton, opened June 20, 2019) sold 66.92 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Greenlight Dispensary (Helena, opened June 27, 2019) sold 27.43 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Helena, opened June 27, 2019) sold 27.43 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Native Green Hensley (Hensley, opened July 2, 2019) sold 34.91 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Hensley, opened July 2, 2019) sold 34.91 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View, opened July 11, 2019) sold 96.88 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Mountain View, opened July 11, 2019) sold 96.88 pounds of medical marijuana in July. The ReLeaf Center (Bentonville, opened August 7, 2019) sold 308.61 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Bentonville, opened August 7, 2019) sold 308.61 pounds of medical marijuana in July. The Source (Bentonville, opened August 15, 2019) sold 102.19 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Bentonville, opened August 15, 2019) sold 102.19 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Acanza (Fayetteville, opened September 14, 2019) sold 164.81 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Fayetteville, opened September 14, 2019) sold 164.81 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Harvest (Conway, opened October 11, 2019) sold 196.51 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Conway, opened October 11, 2019) sold 196.51 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville, opened November 20, 2019) sold 162.70 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Fayetteville, opened November 20, 2019) sold 162.70 pounds of medical marijuana in July. NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland, opened December 9, 2019) sold 127.34 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Brookland, opened December 9, 2019) sold 127.34 pounds of medical marijuana in July. 420 Dispensary (Russellville, opened December 17, 2019) sold 44.53 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Russellville, opened December 17, 2019) sold 44.53 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith, opened December 18, 2019) sold 79.62 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Fort Smith, opened December 18, 2019) sold 79.62 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Good Day Farm Texarkana (formerly Red River Remedy, opened January 10, 2020) sold 59.99 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(formerly Red River Remedy, opened January 10, 2020) sold 59.99 pounds of medical marijuana in July. SuperFarm (Texarkana, formerly Bloom Medicinals, opened January 15, 2020) sold 37.40 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Texarkana, formerly Bloom Medicinals, opened January 15, 2020) sold 37.40 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home, opened February 3, 2020) sold 174.88 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Mountain Home, opened February 3, 2020) sold 174.88 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Berner’s by Good Day Farm (Little Rock, opened February 14, 2020) sold 159.61 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Little Rock, opened February 14, 2020) sold 159.61 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Curaleaf (Little Rock, opened February 26, 2020) sold 65.12 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Little Rock, opened February 26, 2020) sold 65.12 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Custom Cannabis (Alexander, opened March 5, 2020) sold 92.50 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Alexander, opened March 5, 2020) sold 92.50 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood, opened March 17, 2020) sold 392.64 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Sherwood, opened March 17, 2020) sold 392.64 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Body and Mind Dispensary (West Memphis, opened April 27, 2020) sold 90.04 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(West Memphis, opened April 27, 2020) sold 90.04 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Delta Cannabis (West Memphis, opened July 1, 2020) sold 120.17 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(West Memphis, opened July 1, 2020) sold 120.17 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Greenlight Monticello (Monticello, opened July 4, 2020) sold 38.67 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Monticello, opened July 4, 2020) sold 38.67 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Enlightened Cannabis for People (Arkadelphia, opened July 16, 2020) sold 28.87 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Arkadelphia, opened July 16, 2020) sold 28.87 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Enlightened Cannabis for People (Heber Springs, opened July 17, 2020) sold 67.70 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Heber Springs, opened July 17, 2020) sold 67.70 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Enlightened Cannabis for People (Morrilton, opened August 3, 2020) sold 51.12 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Morrilton, opened August 3, 2020) sold 51.12 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Enlightened Cannabis for People (Clarksville, opened August 7, 2020) 44.94 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Clarksville, opened August 7, 2020) 44.94 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Greenlight West Memphis (West Memphis, opened August 26, 2020) sold 45.93 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(West Memphis, opened August 26, 2020) sold 45.93 pounds of medical marijuana in July. High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff, opened October 9, 2021) sold 90.71 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Pine Bluff, opened October 9, 2021) sold 90.71 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Zen Leaf (El Dorado, opened October 22, 2020) sold 50.90 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(El Dorado, opened October 22, 2020) sold 50.90 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Spring River Dispensary (Hardy, opened January 7, 2021) sold 103.44 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Hardy, opened January 7, 2021) sold 103.44 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Native Green Little Roc k (Little Rock, opened May, 6, 2021) sold 51.21 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Little Rock, opened May, 6, 2021) sold 51.21 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Hash Co. (Pine Bluff, opened June 18, 2021) sold 12.56 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Pine Bluff, opened June 18, 2021) sold 12.56 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Osage Creek Dispensary (Fayetteville, opened June 18, 2021) sold 66.70 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Fayetteville, opened June 18, 2021) sold 66.70 pounds of medical marijuana in July. The Treatment Cannabis Dispensary (Pine Bluff, opened July 1, 2021) sold 48.23 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Pine Bluff, opened July 1, 2021) sold 48.23 pounds of medical marijuana in July. CROP (Jonesboro, opened September 21, 2021) sold 281.83 pounds of medical marijuana in July.

(Jonesboro, opened September 21, 2021) sold 281.83 pounds of medical marijuana in July. Good Day Farm Van Buren (opened March 7, 2022) sold 84.79 pounds of medical marijuana in July.