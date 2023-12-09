Police: Man arrested for fatal shooting in Cabot

The Cabot Police Department has now arrested a man for his involvement in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old.

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has now arrested a man for his involvement in a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday.

According to reports, officers responded to a shots fired with injury call on S. Grant Street in Cabot.

Once they arrived they were taken into the home where they found 18-year-old Aaron Hall on the floor with a gunshot wound on his right side. He was quickly taken to UAMS but later died due to his injuries.

Police identified 22-year-old Brandon Huff as the suspect and issued a warrant for 1st-degree murder, possession of firearms by certain persons, and discharging a firearm in the city.