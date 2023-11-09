'The Bikeriders' | Arkansas native hosting special showing of new film in Little Rock

Award-winning filmmaker and Arkansas native Jeff Nichols will be bringing a special pre-release presentation of "The Bikeriders" to Central Arkansas in October.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (AMFA) will be hosting a special pre-release presentation of the film, The Bikeriders, directed by Arkansas native Jeff Nichols, on Sunday, October 15.

Jeff will attend the event and participate in a live Q+A following the film.

“We launched ACS as a platform for Arkansas filmmakers to showcase their work so it’s an honor to bring my latest work to Filmland at the new Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts for one of the first screenings in the U.S.,” Jeff said. “The Bikeriders is a story that’s very personal to me and has been with me since my brother first gave me the book of Danny Lyon’s photographs. I can’t wait to share this one with all of my friends and family back home—see you in October.”

The film is described as a 'furious drama' that follows the rise of a fictional 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members and stars Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy.

Tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks, and more information can be found online here.

Filmland: Arkansas will take place on October 6-7, and Filmland 2023 will take place October 13 through 17 at AMFA, located at 501 E. Ninth Street in Little Rock.

ACS has added the extra dates to welcome Jeff home for this special screening of The Bikeriders you can't see anywhere else! The Bikeriders opens in U.S. theaters on December 1.

Jeff Nichols was born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, and graduated from the North Carolina School of the Arts School of Filmmaking. Nichols wrote and directed the internationally acclaimed features Shotgun Stories, Take Shelter, Mud, Midnight Special, and Loving.