New ‘period tax’ ballot initiative sent to attorney general with added item

After Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected the first ballot initiative this week, the group submitted a new request with an additional item on the list.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After rejection this week, a group is again trying to get an initiative on the ballot to let voters decide if Arkansas should eliminate the "period tax."

But this time, they are adding another item to that list — diapers.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Tim Griffin rejected the ballot title for the first initiative, sponsored by attorney David Couch and the Arkansas Period Poverty Project.

Now, they are trying again with more people in mind.

The new ballot initiative hopes to ask voters whether or not they want to have a sales tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers for children and adults.

According to a poll from the Arkansas Period Poverty Project, supporters viewed the addition of diapers as beneficial. They found that 72% wanted them included in the ballot initiative.

"Diapers are so expensive," Couch said. "If you're a working mom and you're having to pay for daycare and you're having to pay for diapers... If you could save a couple of dollars daily on diapers, that could help go towards a healthy breakfast."

The state estimates that the sales tax on feminine hygiene products generates more than $2 million in revenue, less than 1% of the budget.

Griffin has 10 days to review the ballot title and make a decision.