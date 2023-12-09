Ballot initiative filed to remove 'tampon tax' in Arkansas

Arkansas Period Poverty Project filed a ballot initiative to remove sales tax from feminine hygiene products.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, the Arkansas Period Poverty Project, founded by Katie Clark, filed a ballot initiative to exempt period products from state sales tax, commonly called the "tampon tax."

"It's a very tiny drop in the bucket for Arkansas's total revenue," Clark said. "It's about 0.1%, so it's not a burden on the state to eliminate the tampon tax."

Clark said on average, Arkansans spend anywhere from $11,000 to $16,000 in their lifetime on period products.

"Pads and tampons can be about $10 to $15, which doesn't include overnight products," Clark said. "That's just during the day, so it can be up to $30 a month, which you can buy a whole lot of, like produce the food that your family needs for that amount of money."

The ballot initiative was sent to Attorney General Tim Griffin.

"Yesterday, we were asked to review the popular name and ballot title on a proposed initiated act," Griffin said in a statement. "Within 10 business days, we will respond in writing with a decision on certification."

If this is approved, organizations like Clark's will need to gather signatures from voters across the state, and if they get enough, it could show up on the November 2024 ballot.

"If we let 71,000 people know that this is an issue and those people vote," Clark said. "They talk to their legislators. I think that that could be a huge impact during the 2025 legislative session."

Clark said this is an issue happening in our community, so if she can make any difference, she will.

"This is a straightforward way for us to support our neighbors," Clark said. "Just let them know that we care and want them to have access to the products they need to live healthy and safe lives."

Clark said their organization took a different approach by filing a ballot initiative this time. According to Clark, they tried to pass a bill in 2021 that would allow schools to use pre-existing funds to purchase period products.

However, that one was shot down along with their first "tampon tax" with Rep. Aaron Pilkington.

"We're taking a different legislative route this time and going with a ballot measure," Clark said. "Our ultimate goal is to remove the sales and use tax on period products."

Arkansas Period Poverty Project was founded in 2018. Clark said their mission is to promote menstrual equity and access through donations, education and legislation.