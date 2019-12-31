BRYANT, Ark. — Today is a great day because today is the day the world met Cad, the newest Bryant police "pawfficer."

Cad is a female kitten who at only 14 weeks old, captured the hearts of the station after a former employee started fostering Cad's brother. The sibling kittens were both in "rough shape," Sargeant Todd Crowson said.

Bryant Police Department

Once the department found out the female kitten was in need of a home, Sgt. Crowson said they decided, "you know what, we'll take the sister."

Officers and staff believe having Cad around won't only help her by having a place to stay, but when the job gets stressful, they'll have her to calm them down.

Cad, who is named after an operating system used at the department, has her home in the dispatch area, where she has a bed.

Bryant Police Department

Once she gets a little bigger, the Bryant Police Department plan on adopting her so he can be an official member of the family.

RELATED: Meet Vessel: The first water leak detection dog in the nation

RELATED: How to help pets and those in need as the cold weather creeps in

RELATED: Fat cat named Cinder-Block breaks the internet with workout routine