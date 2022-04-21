Arkansas of Department of Health issues water boil notice for Bryant

The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a Boil Water Notice for some customers in Bryant on April 21.

BRYANT, Ark. — According to the City of Bryant, the Arkansas Department of Health has issued a Boil Water Notice for some customers in the city after there has been a possibility of contaminated water reported.

The notice affects customers who are in the area of NE 1st Street, NE 2nd Street, NE 3rd Street, N Walnut, N Hazell, N Laurel, Bristol, Blame Street, Rogers Street, Arcadia Street, Mills Park Road from Bristol to Reynolds Road on April 21, 2022.

"This order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure," ADH said in the statement.

All affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use.

All ice cubes should be thrown away and only boiled water used for making ice.

The notice will be lifted by the ADH when 1 set of 3 bacteriological samples shows that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.