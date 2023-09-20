Big Country Chateau owners fined $1K per day after contempt of court

The owners of Big Country Chateau will be fined $1,000 per day after they were held in contempt of court.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Big Country Chateau will be fined $1,000 per day after the owners of the apartment complex were found to be in contempt of court.

According to the court order, which lists Arkansas AG Tim Griffin as the plaintiff, Big Country Chateau is accused of "[failing] to abide" by court orders "filed on February 22, 2023."

The court order states that the owners of Big Country Chateau will be fined the $1,000 each day as a result and that the fines began accruing on August 14.

These fines will continue to accrue until the owners of Big Country Chateau comply with the previously mentioned court order from February.

The financial penalties against the Big Country Chateau owners come as AG Griffin has continued to push back against the apartment complex, filing a motion against them earlier this year.

Over the months, the apartment had its mortgage foreclosed and its actual complex closed by the city of Little Rock due to issues such as bug infestations, mold leaks, crime, and a code enforcement officer shortage.

Back in April, AG Griffin filed a motion in the Pulaski County Circuit Court Friday to hold the owners of Big Country Chateau apartments in contempt of court amid a series of code violations.

He believed that the owners refused multiple times to cooperate with local courts, calling it an 'insult' to customers and the Arkansas justice system.

Months later in June, the city of Little Rock announced plans to close Big Country Chateau due to the series of complaints, violations, and motions filed against the apartment complex over the past year.

Following the planned closure, no new tenants were allowed to move into the apartment complex nor was there any rent collected as the city worked with local nonprofits like Arkansas Renters United to properly relocate impacted residents.