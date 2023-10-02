Video series showcases Black History in Little Rock

A new interactive video series featuring 30 black business leaders, community influencers, and residents premiered this week to showcase Little Rock's Black History.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new interactive video series showcasing Black History in Little Rock premiered this week at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center.

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) presented "Experience Little Rock in Color”, which featured 30 black business leaders, community influencers, and residents.

Vice President of Marketing, Communications, and Community Engagement with LRCVB, Kasey Summerville, said that they wanted to do something different this year for Black History Month.

The series combines both Black culture and community. The public will see and hear from familiar faces like Mayor Frank Scott Jr., but also others who have contributed to our rich city history.



“It's so many to name but there's a lot of people from right here around Little Rock. They've been here most of their life, and they're telling everybody why they're big on Little Rock,” Summerville explained.

Summerville added that the LRCVB focuses a lot on tourism, and this series will add to showcasing all that Little Rock has to offer— not only to the community but also to those visiting our city.