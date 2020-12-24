Central Arkansas Salvation Army short on holiday donations

Today is the last day to donate to the Salvation Army of Central Arkansas's bell ringers, which goes toward the organization's operation of a homeless shelter.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today is the last day to donate to the Salvation Army of Central Arkansas's Red Kettle Campaign, which goes toward the organization's operation of a homeless shelter that has been at capacity many nights this December.

Donations can still be made at kettle locations, on the Salvation Army website, or at our office at 1111 W Markham St. in Little Rock.

The bell ringing goal for the holiday season was $305,000, and the organization said it is estimating a $100,000 shortfall of $201,000 in total donations.

The money donating to bell ringers also goes toward homeless prevention such as helping those struggling during the pandemic with rent and utilities.