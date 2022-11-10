Crews working to put out fire at Little Rock recycling center

The Little Rock Fire Department is at the scene of a fire at the Goldman's Recycling building on Tuesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Fire Department is at the scene of a fire at Goldman's Recycling building on Tuesday afternoon.

The recycling center is located at 1701 E. 14th Street.

According to reports, there was lots of smoke and firetrucks seen near downtown in the Lost 40 area.

They were supposedly pulling out debris from fire that happened last year and it caught fire.

In September 2021, a massive fire broke out at the recycling center causing a large dark cloud to cover most of downtown Little Rock.