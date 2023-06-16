Storms knock out power, drop damaging hail across Arkansas

One Arkansan says he was hit with significant hail twice in three days as parts of Perry, Yell, Garland and Saline counties saw up to baseball-sized hail.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Friday's severe storm brought strong winds and up to baseball-sized hail to parts of Perry, Yell, Garland and Saline counties.

Kelly Tucker, who lives off Fairplay Road on the border of Saline County, got home around 3 p.m. when he received a severe weather alert that hail was heading in his direction.

But hail wasn't his only problem.

"The amount of wind was what was amazing," Tucker said. "It flipped over one of the stalls for our donkey, and he was just out there getting pelted with it. It was so sad."

A tree fell in the roadway knocking out power to nearby homes.

Although no one was injured, Tucker said this is the second time his property was hit by hail in the last week. The EF-3 tornado in March also damaged his rental properties in Little Rock.

"We have enjoyed the storms as much as possible," Tucker said. "We would like to see some blue skies and nice weather for a few days."