Deadline approaching for Arkansas schools to apply for calming room funding

Secondary schools in Arkansas have until September 22 to apply for $2,500 in funding in order to create a calming room on their campuses.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The deadline is approaching for secondary schools in Arkansas to apply for funding to create a calming room on their campuses through Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield's Take Good Care Calming Room initiative.

A middle school, junior high, or senior high school in each of Arkansas’ 75 counties will be awarded $2,500 to create a calming room that acts as a safe, quiet space for students dealing with stress or anxiety.

Calming rooms often feature soft lighting, tranquil colors, comfortable furniture, positive and inspirational messages, plus journals, coloring books, and other sensory objects.

Applications must be submitted by September 22, and an online application and guidelines can be found here. Public, private, and charter schools in Arkansas serving students ages 12 to 18 are eligible to apply.

“In order to be their best at home and in the classroom, students sometimes need a way to decompress and refocus, learning valuable coping techniques that will last them a lifetime,” said Curtis Barnett, Arkansas Blue Cross President and CEO. “The mental well-being of our young people is vitally important to their futures and the future of our communities.”

According to a 2021 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 42% of U.S. high school students experience persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness.

Additionally, Arkansas Blue Cross reported that more than 14% of Arkansas children and teens are dealing with anxiety and depression— around 83,135 young people.

Once the calming rooms are established, their use and regulation will be monitored by school counselors, nurses, or administrators.

However, Arkansas Blue Cross will be available to assist in planning and can provide volunteers if needed.