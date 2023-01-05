Early voting begins in Pine Bluff on Tuesday

People in Pine Bluff will soon vote on two sales tax initiatives— but there's debate on both sides about whether this is the right move for the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

PINE BLUFF, Arkansas — There is a heated debate going into Pine Bluff's special election, and voters will soon decide whether to pass more taxes.

"The conditions dictate we need this funding, we need these initiatives, and we don't have time to wait," said Ryan Watley, CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff.

In 2017, the people of Pine Bluff passed a five-eighth cent sales tax to improve education and economic development.

That tax will sunset soon and it's once again on the ballot for voters to decide if it should continue.

Voters will also decide whether or not to pass a new three-eighth cent sales tax for public safety.

"We have so much work that needs to be done, but that's going to cost a lot of money," said Watley.

The NAACP Pine Bluff Chapter opposes the tax, and the president said it does not meet the priorities of the city.

"To put this tax before our children, the NAACP had to speak out," said Pine Bluff's NACCP President Ivan Whitfield.

Instead, the president said the city should be putting money towards the Pine Bluff school millage.

Early voting begins on Tuesday, May 2 at the Jefferson County Courthouse until next Monday, May 8 from 8:30 am - 5:00 p.m.