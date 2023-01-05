Arkansan wins $2.338 million in LOTTO jackpot

A lucky player won a life-changing $2,338,000 LOTTO jackpot, which marks the highest in-state prize won on an Arkansas-only game to date.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A winning LOTTO ticket was purchased via the Jackpocket app for Saturday night’s draw in Arkansas with a whopping prize of $2.338 million dollars.

One lucky Arkansas Scholarship Lottery player became the first ever LOTTO jackpot winner by matching the six main numbers: 20, 12, 27, 10, 6, and 21.

“We’re beyond thrilled someone in Arkansas hit the $2.338 million jackpot Saturday night and can’t wait to meet LOTTO’s first-ever jackpot winner,” said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director. “We urge players to check their tickets to see if they won.”

LOTTO is only played and won in Arkansas. Drawings are held at 9 p.m. in Little Rock every Wednesday and Saturday, and tickets are $2 per play.

“A lucky player won a life-changing $2,338,000 LOTTO jackpot. This is the highest in-state prize won on an Arkansas-only game to date,” said Mike Smith, ASL gaming director. “I look forward to the winner coming in to claim their prize.”

LOTTO players must match six main numbers to win the jackpot or match other number combinations with or without the bonus number to win non-jackpot prizes up to $25,000.

Retailers receive a 1% commission from each winning ticket sold. Jackpocket will receive $23,380 in commission when the winner claims their prize.

“This game was designed to give Arkansas lottery players an opportunity to win a significant jackpot amount without having to compete with players across the United States,” said Mark Hearn, ASL sales director. “With this jackpot win, we successfully achieved that goal.”