Energy companies announce 'forced outages' in Arkansas

Entergy Arkansas has announced that there will be "forced outages" and other energy companies in the state have announced similar outage plans.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy Arkansas announced Tuesday night that there will be "forced outages" across the state.

According to an Entergy spokesperson, the outages are to last no longer than 60 minutes at a time.

The spokesperson said the forced outages will take place across the state and some have already been restored.

Entergy will keep doing controlled outages until the "peak declines," or hopefully early morning for this round.

Soon after, several energy companies in Arkansas began announcing forced or rolling outages.

A "rolling outage" was announced by Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, which will mostly happen in the eastern and central part of the state.

Conway Corp has also announced it will issue "controlled outages" and expect the outage to last "approximately 30 minutes."

First Electric Cooperative announced it would conduct "rolling outages" to different parts of Arkansas where it supplies power to customers.

Benton Utilities has also announced a similar plan, saying that forced outages would last between 30 to 60 minutes if it happens.