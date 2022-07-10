Fire breaks out at Arkansas warehouse

Officials say one person was checked for injuries but was not taken to the hospital after a fire at the Latco Truss warehouse in Lincoln.

LINCOLN, Ark. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas.

According to Central EMS, crews were called to the Latco Truss warehouse on Pridemore Drive around 9:42 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. The Lincoln Fire Department (LFD) arrived at the scene at 9:45 a.m.

Crews shut down the road while LFD, Prairie Grove, Farmington and Morrow Fire Departments worked together to help get the fire under control.

The fire was put out at 11:30 a.m. according to officials. Inside the building, there was a trailer with sawdust, but the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

One person was checked for injuries but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

According to its website, Latco Truss builds and makes wood trusses for floors and roofs. Some residents in Lincoln reportd hearing several explosion-type noises at the time when the fire started.

