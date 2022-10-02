Fire breaks out inside Pine Bluff mall overnight, cause unknown

A fire broke out inside the Pines Mall in Pine Bluff overnight on Thursday.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to fire officials, a fire broke out inside the Pines Mall in Pine Bluff overnight.

The mall is currently vacant, except for the Dillard's Clearance Center, but it appears the fire is in the center of the mall, away from the Dillard's store.

Fire crews were on scene for several hours and THV11 is working to learn exactly what caught on fire and how bad the damage is.

Officials haven't said yet what sparked the fire.