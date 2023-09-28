Fire destroys former North Little Rock nightclub

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Fire Department responded to the Dragon Lounge Nightclub at 609 E. Washington after the building caught fire around 10:30 p.m. last night.
The club had previously been closed, however, according to reports, the Dragon Lounge was open and operating when the fire ignited.
Six people, a mix of employees and customers, were inside where the fire started. Crews confirmed they all made it out safely with no injuries.
The 7,000-square-foot building was established in the 1920s, making it a historic building. However, with part of the structure collapsed, the building has been reported as a total loss.
Ramhorn Furniture, located next door, was impacted by some smoke damage, but firefighters were able to stop the flames from breaking through neighboring walls.
Smoke from the fire could be seen in large clouds along I-30 last night, as pictured below from one of ARDOT's cameras. Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the fire.