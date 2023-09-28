Fire destroys former North Little Rock nightclub

Part of the historic 1920s building that housed the Dragon Lounge Nightclub in North Little Rock collapsed after a fire began overnight.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Fire Department responded to the Dragon Lounge Nightclub at 609 E. Washington after the building caught fire around 10:30 p.m. last night.

The club had previously been closed, however, according to reports, the Dragon Lounge was open and operating when the fire ignited.

Six people, a mix of employees and customers, were inside where the fire started. Crews confirmed they all made it out safely with no injuries.

The 7,000-square-foot building was established in the 1920s, making it a historic building. However, with part of the structure collapsed, the building has been reported as a total loss.

Ramhorn Furniture, located next door, was impacted by some smoke damage, but firefighters were able to stop the flames from breaking through neighboring walls.