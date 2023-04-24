Police: Bradley County incident leaves two officers in serious condition

An incident that happened in Bradley County on Monday evening has left two officers with serious injuries, and the suspect still remains at large.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRADLEY COUNTY, Ark. — An incident that happened in Bradley County has left two officers with serious injuries.

According to reports, a pursuit originated in Fordyce on Monday evening and two officers with Fordyce police sustained serious injuries in an accident with a suspect vehicle. The officers have been med-flighted to Little Rock area hospitals.

All Dallas County deputies sustained no injuries during the incident.

The suspect remains at large and tracking dogs are at the scene.

Details of this incident remain extremely limited at this time.