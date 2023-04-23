Whataburger in West Little Rock to open this week

It's a moment many of us have been waiting on— the brand new Whataburger on Chenal Parkway in West Little Rock is set to open its doors on Wednesday, April 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Whether you're a fan of the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or are more of a traditional burger and fries lover, we've got great news for you.

The restaurant opening that hundreds of people in Little Rock have been waiting on for weeks, months, or maybe even years— is almost here!

Whataburger will be holding the grand opening for its new location on Chenal Parkway this Wednesday, April 26.

This location will mark the 10th location in the state with it being the first in Central Arkansas. Other Whataburger locations include:

El Dorado

Fayetteville

Fort Smith

Magnolia

Rogers

Springdale

Siloam Springs

Texarkana