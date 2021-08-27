Boen was found guilty on two counts of civil rights violations by using unreasonable force. His replacement has not been named yet.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen has officially been stripped of his position after being found guilty on two counts of civil rights violations by using unreasonable force.

Boen was indicted on three federal charges of using excessive force on detainees. Investigators say one of the alleged incidents took place in 2017 and the other two in 2018.

Investigators say Boen was accused of punching a handcuffed detainee being transported to the Franklin County Detention Center in a patrol car.

Earlier this month, he was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals. His sentencing will take place in about four months, and he could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Quorum Court will appoint someone as sheriff to finish out the term at the end of this year. State law says an elected official cannot hold office if they are convicted of a felony.