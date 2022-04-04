Garland County man missing since 2018, authorities asking public for help

The Garland County Sheriff's Office is requesting help from the public with any information on Daniel Jaskovic, who was last seen on April 20, 2018.

"We have posted to our Facebook page that we are again requesting the public’s assistance with any possible information on the whereabouts of Daniel Jaskovic," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Jaskovic was last seen in Garland County. He is described as being 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes.