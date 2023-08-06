Governor Sanders reacts to indictment of Donald Trump

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders jumped to former President Donald Trump's defense after he was indicted for mishandling classified documents.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday evening, former president Donald Trump announced that he had been indicted on charges of 'mishandling classified documents' at his Florida estate.

While the Justice Department was not able to immediately publicly confirm the indictment, two people that were familiar with the situation and were not authorized to talk about it publicly explained that the indictment included seven criminal counts.

One of those people also said that prosecutors contacted Trump's lawyers just before he had made the announcement of his indictment on the Truth Social platform.

In response to the news of Donald Trump's indictment, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders released the following statement via Twitter on Thursday evening:

"The Biden Administration is weaponizing the DOJ to go after their number one opponent. It’s a two-tiered system of justice aimed directly at Donald Trump and conservatives. The American people should choose our next President, not politicized prosecutors hand-picked by Joe Biden."

Former president Donald Trump is due to be in court on Tuesday afternoon.