Hot Springs tables talks of air conditioning rules

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Tuesday, the Hot Springs Board of Directors withdrew a proposed ordinance that would've brought new rules regarding landlords providing adequate air conditioning.

The proposed ordinance would have forced landlords to cool the air in apartments at least 15 degrees below the outside temperature.

This comes after residents at the Greenbriar Apartments expressed their frustrations about paying for an air conditioning unit, something that's enforced by management and the owner of the complex.

While the city withdrew the proposed ordinance because of concerns, the Hot Springs Board of Directors clarified that the conversation isn't over.

"I do want to make sure that the people in the audience, people at home, or anyone watching by no means is this any indication that this isn't important," Hot Springs District 1 Director Erin Holliday said. "It will not be a can kicked down the road."